Rosie O'Donnell Digitally Resurrects Talk Show  for Charity with Celeb Guests

Steven Bergman Photography

Rosie O'Donnell is back...sort of. The comedian is live-streaming a one-time-only version of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on Broadway.com and YouTube. Set to air on Sunday, March 22, the show will raise money for The Actors Fund (and performing artists made out of work due to coronavirus concerns).

O'Donnell is set to feature a ton of A-list guests (remotely, of course). She told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in.

The guest list includes the likes of legendary actor Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy, Another World); Broadway sensations including Billy Porter, Megan Hilty, Harvey Fierstein, and Ben Vereen, among others; Tony winner Judith Light (ex-Karen, One Life to Live); husband-and-wife duo David Foster, a famed composer, and Katharine McPhee, singer and actress; and more!

Tune in at 7 PM EST for the live-stream.