Wendy Williams Talks Sickness, Suspending Filming, and Sex on Dr. Oz

Wendy Williams sat down with Dr. Oz on the latter's March 20 show to talk suspended filming and love in the time of coronavirus. Williams was willing to consider coming in, even without an audience, before production shut down entirely.

Williams told Oz:

I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don't even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.' But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time.’”

I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go!

Oz and Williams also discussed whether people should be having sex right now, for risk of transmitting coronavirus. Williams voted "no" on hook-ups during the pandemic, saying: