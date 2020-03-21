The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Donna Finds Herself Smack In the Middle of Brill-Gate

Jennifer Gareis

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) stumbles on the evidence of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) dalliance.

Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) begs Sally (Courtney Hope) to come clean about her diagnosis . . . again.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) wants to visit Sally, but Katie (Heather Tom) holds her off.

Bill and Katie get a little romantic . . . not knowing what is to come.

Shauna (Denise Richards) packs her bags and heads back to Vegas.

Flo thinks something funny is going on with Sally.

Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) plan a party to celebrate their reunion . . . but where is Brooke?

Dr. Escobar hangs around town to poke at Sally.

Donna goes IN on Brooke.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) dangles her knowledge in front of Brooke’s very angry face.

Donna is on to Quinn’s games.