Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Tensions Run High and Bullets Fly at Stefano and Marlena's Wedding

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) takes Marlena (Deidre Hall) to Maison Blanche . . . his replication in Salem . . . to prepare for their wedding.

Abigail (Kate Mansi) returns to Salem, and she has questions.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) return for Stefano and Marlena’s wedding.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) takes a bullet.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) spend some time getting reacquainted . . . nekkid.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) decides to wait to tell Eric (Greg Vaughan) about her suspicions that baby Mickey is not his . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Anna takes a shot at Stefano.

Rafe (Galen Gering) asks Sonny (Freddie Smith) to have a little chat with Christian (Brock Kelly).

The DiMera clan gathers to witness Stefano’s wedding to Marlena.

Abe (James Reynolds) wants Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) back on the force.

Sonny tries to get Christian to do right by David.

Nicole confides her suspicions about baby Mickey to Abe.

Stefano serves John (Drake Hogestyn) with divorce papers.

Sonny and Will (Chandler Massey) head to the cemetery to visit Adrienne's final resting place.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) finishes up her goodbye tour and heads on down to the pokey.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are held captive together.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) set a date for their nuptials . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Hattie (Deidre Hall) wants to know exactly how Roman (Josh Taylor) feels about her.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) dreams of Princess Gina.

Nicole hunts down Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt) to try and learn the actual truth about baby Mickey.