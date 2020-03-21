General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Uses Her Powers of Persuasion to Push Lizzie Beth Further Into Nikolas' Orbit

Rebecca Herbst, Marcus Coloma

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) tries to take over Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) job at Crimson.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is a lying liar, who lies.

Somehow, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) regains her medical license and returns to work at GH.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is PISSED.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) worry for Mike (Max Gail) makes him reach out to his family for support.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) are being all Spinelli and Sam.

Because it is a day that ends in “y”, Carly (Laura Wright) has it out with Nelle.

Felix (Marc Samuel) and Britt have a not so happy reunion.

Chase (Josh Swickard) visits Brook Lynn in the pokey.

Molly (Haley Pullos) is really worried it has been more than a hot minute since she has seen TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Mike is a lie and the truth ain’t in him.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Britt come face to face.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) makes moves to block Britt from getting to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Britt finds a strong, muscular, shoulder to lean on.

Ava (Maura West) is delighted that her plans for Nikolas are working.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Violet (Jophielle Love) bond.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) decides to use her position to watch over Nelle.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) goes IN on Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Neil (Joe Flanigan) is attacked!