Greg Rikaart Steven Bergman Photography

Soaps.com is reporting that Greg Rikaart will step back into the role of Leo Stark on Days of Our Lives.

When Leo was last seen, he escaped presumed death from a locked car trunk after being rolled up in Maggie's (Suzanne Rogers) precious living room carpet . . . all because he was clocked on the head by Sonny (Freddie Smith). He tried some good old fashioned extortion, which included gaining the names of Kiriakis or Black, just to elevate his status in life. Unfortunately it didn't work out and he hightailed it out of Dodge.

Why is Leo returning to Salem? Who knows what this rogue has on his agenda, but it can't be anything but FUN. What trouble would you like to see Leo get into? Sound off in the comments!