WATCH: Quarantine Quality Time With Brandon Barash

It's tough to be stuck at home for days on end and it's just getting started. The Internet is brimming with people who are alone or with family playing out their daily lives on video.

One of soaps' leading men, Brandon Barash (ex-Stefan, Days of Our Lives), can be added to that list. Barash is currently sheltered in place with his daughter. The days of their lives involve some homeschooling, French lessons, and a little dance.

Check out his Instagram videos below: