The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Quinn's Plot Exposes Brooke's Lusty Lips

Rena Sofer

Quinn (Rena Sofer) plays her hand to derail Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The kissy-kissy video sends Donna (Jennifer Gareis) through the roof and Brooke running to Quinn for another showdown.

Watch the new B&B promo below: