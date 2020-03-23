Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) moved heaven and earth to free her man Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) from imminent death on Days of Our Lives. What do you do when your man comes home covered in prison filth? Don't worry, Ciara has a plan for that!

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) find themselves in a familiar place. When opportunity strikes, so does Gabi. Unfortunately, Abigail (Kate Mansi) finds herself at the wrong end of a champagne bottle.

Watch the new DAYS promos below: