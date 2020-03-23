Don't Miss The Talk Chat Room's Star-Studded Lineup This Week on Instagram

CBS

The Talk is hitting the socials this week. Tune in to the CBS chatfest on Instagram this week in "The Talk Chat Room"!

On March 23, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will kick off the program at 2 PM EST, while Eve interviews Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley at 3 PM EST.

On March 24, Inaba and Sharon Osbourne start the festivities at 2 PM EST, then Sheryl Underwood will chat with guest Candace Cameron Bure, formerly of The View, at 3 PM EST.

On March 25, Inaba and supermodel Tyra Banks will hold down the fort at 3 PM EST.

On March 26, Inaba will reunite with former Dancing with the Stars co-judge Julianne Hough from 3 PM EST.

On March 27, Underwood will talk with another former View co-host, actress Raven-Symoné, from 3 PM EST.

During the week, even more guests, ranging from WWE-turned-reality stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella to TBA celebs, will make appearances.