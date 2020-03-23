GH, Days

Greg Rikaart has tested positive for COVID-19, but he's not the only soap star who might be sick. General Hospital's Chloe Lanier (Nelle) and Days of Our Lives' Christie Clark (Carrie) have also expressed their worries that they might have the virus .

Lanier shared on an Instagram story:

On Saturday, the first day of my quarantine, I developed a mild cough that eventually turned into a runny nose and fever. Aches/chills then made their way into the picture. Called my doctor. Had a Skype att with them and they said because I didn’t hit all the symptoms laid out by the CDC, they could not test me. Then last night came the chest pain and shortness of breath. I went to the ER today where they again refused to test me because I’m young and there are very few tests to go around. The doctor said I ‘probably have’ but because of my age and overall health otherwise, I should continue to self isolate.

She added that she will continue self-isolation and wished there were more tests.

Clark experienced similar symptoms, noting she was hoping she could soon be tested. She shared on Instagram:

Feel better, ladies!