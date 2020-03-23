Inga Cadranel, Briana Nicole Henry

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) appears to have omnipotent power from Pentonville on General Hospital. TJ (Tajh Bellow) does his best glamour shot so Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) knows he's still alive. But have no fear, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is able to deduce the damsel's dilemma.

In other Corinthos family drama, Michael (Chad Duell) rushes Wiley (Erik/Theo Olson) to the hospital. Monica (Leslie Charleson) delivers some not-so-chipper news to the new daddy . . . or is he?

Watch the new GH promo below: