Steven Bergman Photography

Soap star Greg Rikaart (Kevin, The Young and the Restless, Leo, Days of our Lives) has tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, Rikaart posted on social media he placed himself on self-quarantine after he had some of the symptoms of the deadly illness.

Today, Rikaart announced on Instagram he did have coronavirus but he was on the mend. Rikaart posted,

Get well soon, Greg!