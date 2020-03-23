Frank Grillo (ex-Hart, Guiding Light) joined the cast of sci-fi movie Cosmic Sin before coronavirus concerns shut down production. According to Deadline, the out-of-this-world action film is currently in post-production.

Bruce Willis was previously announced as a star. Cosmic Sin also features Luke Wilson and Adelaide Kane. The flick features scientists and warriors teaming up to save the world from aliens. Corey Large and Edward Drake will write and direct, while Large also will produce. Other producers are Stephen Eads and Johnny Messner.

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip of Kane on set below.