Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host The View "from Home via Satellite"

Congrats are in order for Meghan McCain. The conservative commentator announced her pregnancy on Twitter on March 22. She also clarified that she'll continue to co-host The View remotely due to coronavirus concerns.

McCain shared:

McCain's mother, Cindy McCain, shared her excitement on Instagram:

McCain and husband Ben Domenech previously experienced a miscarriage, which she openly discussed.

