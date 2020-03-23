On This Day In Soap History, The Bold and The Beautiful Debuted

It was 33 years ago today that CBS debuted a new soap opera in its lineup: The Bold and the Beautiful. The most-watched soap in the world focused on the fictional Los Angeles Forrester family and its fashion house, Forrester Creations.

CBS' official Twitter handle for the show gave the sudser some love and also gave a shoutout to John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester), the two who have been with the show since day one. They tweeted,