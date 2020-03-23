Rich & Ruthless Victoria Rowell Offers Glory Greens Quarantine Workout

Victoria Rowell Steven Bergman Photography

After a week or more at home, you may feel sluggish, full, and just all around tired. It's Monday and time to modify your routine for the long haul. If you don't think you have workout gear at home, guess again!

Victoria Rowell shows you how to chip away those endless moments at home (and maybe a few pounds while you're at it) with a couple of cans of Glory greens (I have crushed tomatoes). Each one weighs a pound, so grab your cans and "workout with Auntie Vicky!"

Check out Rowell's Instagram post below: