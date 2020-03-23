The Bay Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary By Sharing Classic Clips on Instagram TV

The Bay is counting down to its tenth anniversary. The digital drama debuted on Sept. 15, 2010. To celebrate, it will share classic Bay clips on Instagram TV each #ThrowbackThursday and each #FlashbackFriday.

The clip-a-thon will start on March 26 and last through mid-September, so fans can re-live the soapy journey for months to come. Follow The Bay on Instagram here. Catch up on the Emmy Award-winning series on Amazon Prime, too.