Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) makes a mysterious trio out of town. Could Adam's (Mark Grossman) investigation be onto something?

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) has a health setback on her road to recovering from her stabbing. Watch for her mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to help her through this tough time.

Amanda: The mysterious lawyer (Mishael Morgan) makes a step out of her comfort zone.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) has a difficult choice to make.

Spring Spoilers

Nick/Phyllis: Phick fans, rejoice! It seems like your pairing is back... sort of. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will embark on a new relationship with a twist to it. Watch for their family and friends to be against what they are doing.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven continues to battle cancer. Look for Sharon to welcome the love and support from her family but also want to keep her independence as well.

Adam/Chelsea: Genoa City's gruesome twosome hits a snag in their fight against Victor. Adam's schemes blow right up in his face with huge ramifications. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be her man's rock and support system after this huge blunder.

Billy/Lily: The Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) and the ex-model (Christel Khalil) will turn Genoa City upside down with what they are doing at Chancellor and who they hire on.

Nate/Amanda: The sexy doctor (Sean Dominic) and Amanda? The pair get a bit closer and it has Amanda wanting to get to know him better. Meanwhile, she just can't shake her connection to Billy.

Theo/Lola/Kyle/Summer: The romance between Kyle and the Newman tartlet (Hunter King) hits a snag when she requests her man truly make a clean break of his relationship with his soon-to-be-ex-wife Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer wants to be sure Kyle is over Lola before they move forward. Look for Lola's broken heart to be mended by Kyle's cousin/ex-best bud Theo (Tyler Johnson). But is Theo being genuine? Watch for some to question his motives.





