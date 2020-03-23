The Young and the Restless Promo: Adam's Latest Plot Pitches Him Into a Byzantine Rabbit Hole

Mark Grossman

Adam (Mark Grossman) caught wind of a potential murder during his last trip to Kansas on The Young and the Restless. He decides to play investigator to unravel a long hidden secret plot . . . just to put the screws to his dear old dad, Victor (Eric Braeden). When is this man going to learn?

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is singing Adam's praises to convince Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) he's not such a bad guy after all.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: