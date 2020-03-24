Nancy Lee Grahn, Arianne Zucker Steven Bergman Photography

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days of Our Lives) are putting their creative abilities to good use during the COVID-19 crisis. The soap stars have both launched podcasts.

Grahn's show, called "Soaps in Quarantine," is a YouTube webcast launched with Kaore Bell, focusing on how daytime actors are dealing with self-isolation. For their first episode, Grahn and Bell chatted with two of her GH co-stars (one present, one past): James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina). Watch or listen to the first episode below

Zucker's podcast appears to cover life in general. "Everything From A to Z with Arianne Zucker" describes itself as teaching listeners "how to become their very own hero" and engage in positive journeys. Episode one, entitled "Abundance," just launched; listen below.