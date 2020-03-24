Robin Roberts Announces She Will Host Good Morning America Remotely
Robin Roberts will be anchoring Good Morning America remotely, beginning on March 25, due to coronavirus concerns. Per Deadline, Roberts has several pre-existing medical conditions that put her at increased risk for illness.
A breast cancer survivor, the journalist also was diagnosed with the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome a few years ago. Roberts will have an in-home studio from which she will broadcast.
Related: WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls in to The View While Practicing "Respectful Social Distancing"
Related: Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host The View "from Home via Satellite"
Related: WATCH: Craig Melvin, Al Roker Absent from Today Show Due to Coronavirus-Positive Colleague
Related: Joy Behar Taking Time Off From The View Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Related: Savannah Guthrie Announces She Will Anchor Today Show from Home
Roberts' doctor, Dr. Gail Roboz, appeared on Tuesday's GMA. The anchor told her doc:
I heard your advice and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit and I will do like everyone else. It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers.