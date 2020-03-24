Robin Roberts will be anchoring Good Morning America remotely, beginning on March 25, due to coronavirus concerns. Per Deadline, Roberts has several pre-existing medical conditions that put her at increased risk for illness.

A breast cancer survivor, the journalist also was diagnosed with the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome a few years ago. Roberts will have an in-home studio from which she will broadcast.

Roberts' doctor, Dr. Gail Roboz, appeared on Tuesday's GMA. The anchor told her doc: