DC #959: Baby Hands

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Sally is a scammer on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Days of Our Lives extends scheduled break due to Coronavirus. Nicole uncovers the baby secret. Hope is out of surgery.

Lulu and Brook Lynn face off on General Hospital. Brit returns to Port Charles.

Victoria struggles with normalcy on The Young and the Restless.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

