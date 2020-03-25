Steven Bergman Photography

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital) is teasing the ultimate reveal of her character's long-lost daughter. Of course, Nina's mother, Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills), tried to kill Nina's baby with Silas Clay (Michael Easton)...and wound up putting her own daughter in a coma. Where is the baby now, fans wonder?

Well, Nina's once-antagonistic relationship with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has softened. Why? Willow has discovered her son's death...and Nina can relate. Watros told TV Insider:

She feels what Willow is going through. Nina can completely relate to what it’s like to have loved a child and have that child taken away from her. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is a great example of that. These days, Nina is feeling a great deal of compassion towards Willow these days.

So Sasha was outed as not being the Crimson editrix's little girl and Willow is on good terms with Nina. Could one really be mini-Nina after all? Watros teased: