Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless; ex-Fox, Passions) is close to his CBS family. The This is Us star told Soap Opera Digest that he enjoyed meeting Mark Grossman, who plays Adam Newman 3.0:

Yeah, he’s great. I came by there. Missy [Melissa Claire Egan, Chelsea et al] and I are really good friends. I’ve got a lot of really good friends who still work there. I went over there to visit Missy and hang out for a bit. I brought a couple of writers with me. We’re doing this project that has something to do with soap operas and daytime television and that world. They wanted to see all of that and Mark was there and he was very gracious and let me watch him work, which was cool. I think he’s doing a great job.

Hartley also reflected on the December passing of Passions showrunner Lisa de Cazotte: