Shawn Christian is making his way back to Salem. Christian will reprise his role of Daniel Jonas on Days of Our Lives. Soaps.com is reporting Christian, who played the role from 2008-2016, will appear on the show's April 1 episode.

Viewers may recall that, on Jan 6, 2016, Daniel was taken off life support after he was involved in a car accident. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) was driving drunk and hit the car Daniel and Eric's stepbrother Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) were driving in. Daniel's heart was given to Brady.

In 2017, Daniel returned as a vision for both Eric and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).