Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian Talks Daytime Emmy Pre-Nod, Star Crystal Chappell
Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian has just snagged a Daytime Emmy pre-nom for his role as twins Nick and Nate. And he has some adoring words for Venice's Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, Days of Our Lives; ex-Danielle, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Natalia, Guiding Light) in a chat with Digital Journal.
He commented:
I love the show since it's very much a family. The fact that the show is a love story and also tackles the issue of bullying in Season 6 means a lot to me since I was bullied as a kid. I got to play the twin brother of the character I played in Season 5, both of whom were bullied.
Zarian also has major love for show star and mastermind Chappell. He said:
Crystal Chappell, the woman that created Venice the Series, is soap opera royalty. I met her years and years ago at a wedding and when I met her I was tongue-tied. Venice the Series is great storytelling. As actors, we get to deliver some amazing messages. I've emailed Crystal a thousand times and I've told her 'thank you.'