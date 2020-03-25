Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian Talks Daytime Emmy Pre-Nod, Star Crystal Chappell

Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian has just snagged a Daytime Emmy pre-nom for his role as twins Nick and Nate. And he has some adoring words for Venice's Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, Days of Our Lives; ex-Danielle, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Natalia, Guiding Light) in a chat with Digital Journal.

He commented:

I love the show since it's very much a family. The fact that the show is a love story and also tackles the issue of bullying in Season 6 means a lot to me since I was bullied as a kid. I got to play the twin brother of the character I played in Season 5, both of whom were bullied.

Zarian also has major love for show star and mastermind Chappell. He said: