On This Day 47 Years Ago, The Young and the Restless Debuted

Photo Credit: CBS

Amidst a pause in filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Young and the Restless is celebrating a notable milestone: its 47th anniversary! Co-created by the legendary husband and wife team of William J. Bell and the recently-deceased Lee Phillip Bell, Y&R debuted on March 26, 1973.

The show's official Twitter account shared:

Upon its debut, Y&R told the stories of the working-class Foster and wealthy Brooks clans in Genoa City, Wisconsin. Only one character from the show's first episode - Jill Foster, the social-climbing nail tech-turned-cosmetics exec (played with aplomb since 1987 by Jess Walton) - is still on the current canvas.

In the intervening decades, Genoa City has been rocked by the escapades of the Chancellor, Newman, Abbott, Winters, Fenmore, and Williams families (and quite a few more). Today, the CBS sudser is still holding strong at number one in the ratings!

What are your favorite Y&R memories? Share in the comments!