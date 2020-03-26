Page Six Reports Bill Geddie OUT at Tamron Hall Show

Bill Geddie is out at Tamron Hall, according to Page Six. The freshmen talk show's executive producer until now, Geddie is known for co-creating and previously executive producing The View.

His alleged departure comes on the heels of the news of Candi Carter joining TH as executive producer. Talia Parkinson-Jones was also recently announced to have exited the show.

A source told Page Six that Geddie hasn't been involved in the chatfest's daily doings since the fall and hasn't been on set since before Christmas. Geddie and Hall's differences of opinions were allegedly brought to the breaking point over O'Reilly.

The insider told Page Six:

He had this idea for her to have Bill O’Reilly on the show because he thought he would be good for ratings and Tamron would only do it if she could press him about his sexual harassment allegations. And they were definitely not in agreement on that. She refused, and the two never recovered after that.

The source added: