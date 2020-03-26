Soap Stars Share Self-Care Tips During COVID-19 Quarantine

Sal Stowers, Camila Banus Steven Bergman Photography

Soap stars past and present are sharing their healthy coronavirus coping mechanisms with fans Alison Sweeney (Sami, Days of Our Lives), Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla, The Young and the Restless), Timothy Adams (ex-Rob, Guiding Light; ex-Ron, One Life to Live; ex-Casey, Sunset Beach) are engaging fans in workout routines on Instagram or sharing their fitness secrets. Other actors are showing off their cooking skills, dishing up recipes for healthy meals, or snuggling up with their pets. Check out tips from Sal Stowers, Camila Banus, Vinessa Antoine, and more below!

Adams is a workout buff and is offering up a live exercise class for his Instagram followers. Tune in this Friday, March 27, at 7 PM EST to work out with a soap star, and watch his announcement below.

Sweeney is going on regular runs with her family through the California wilderness. She joked that these workouts with the kiddos count as their PE class:

Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, General Hospital) is learning some cool dance moves, courtesy of her son. She shared the sweet clip on IG:

Parry Shen (Brad, General Hospital) is working on his jump-rope skills:

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) shared her exact fitness routine:

And Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful) is heading up to a family cabin with his son for some outdoors time:

DAYS star Camila Banus (Gabi) is keeping busy by cooking up a storm in her kitchen. She shared her recipe for a savory stew, sancocho, which fans can replicate:

Soap queen Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) dished up her recipe for some hearty comfort food on Instagram and in her IG stories:

And Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, The Young and the Restless) mimicked her one-time Y&R character's skills in the kitchen (remember when Avery proved to be a cupcake queen?) by showing fans how to make a healthy spaghetti sauce.

Meanwhile, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) is getting in some snuggle time with her pups. Bonding with pets is a proven stress reliever!

Kim Matula (ex-Hope, B&B) also spent some quality time with her cat buddy:

