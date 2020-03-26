The Bay's Karrueche Tran Gets Lifestyle Show on Facebook Watch

Karrueche Tran (The Bay, Claws) is headed to Facebook Watch. Per Deadline, the model-actress will host a program called Just a Sip.

Made in partnership with "lifestyle producer" Kin, Just a Sip will feature Tran discussing her Vietnamese-American heritage and her career in the entertainment and fashion industries. She will also give lifestyle tips on how to look and feel good.

In a recent Huffington Post profile, Tran discussed how she made a transition to acting from being an influencer and model. She shared: