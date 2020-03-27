Strahan, Sara and Keke Co-Host Keke Palmer Talks "Multifaceted" Career Evolution

While hosting Strahan, Sara and Keke, singing, acting, and dancing, Keke Palmer has proven to be a quadruple threat. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the daytime chatfest isn't filmer... and Ms. Palmer misses her team!

In a Harper's Bazaar digital profile, Palmer sent an Instagram DM to the writer, saying:

So obviously we aren’t currently working, which sucks! I miss our crew and Michael [Strahan] and Sara [Haines]. However, it does free some space up in my head to play around with ideas that I haven’t had the chance to get around to. Now that I’m chained to the house, I have no other choice but to find fun ways to stay active and creative! If you’re looking to be entertained for a bit, check out my Insta. I’ve turned it into my own daytime talk show! LMAO #helpme.

One particularly memorable SSK clip shows Palmer teaching the audience the history of Black hair. The actress told HB:

Sometimes when I was a kid, it was impossible to find people that knew how to do my hair. I learned how to deal with it. I made it a point to the people on set, like, ‘Uh-uh, we’re not gonna have that weird, awkward moment over my hair. This is what we’re doing.'

And thankfully, the bubbly Palmer isn't leaving daytime anytime soon. She shared: