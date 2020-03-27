Steven Bergman Photography

There's scandalous skeleton in the Logan family closet...and it's come to light. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) exposed rival Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang)'s furtive kiss with ex/her sister's man, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)..and the fall-out is rocking Los Angeles.

Lang dished all to Michael Fairman about her latest The Bold and the Beautiful storyline. For one, she quipped, her character's bad-girl behavior is a throwback to "old Brooke." She said:

She allowed it to happen. It’s a little bit of old Brooke resurfacing there. Right away she was like, 'What are we doing? This is ridiculous. You’re with Katie (Heather Tom), and I’m with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and we’re both happy.' Brooke has had underlying feelings for Bill, and she probably always will (and he for Brooke), but we know that’s not where we want things to be. So, in Brooke’s mind, it’s 'let’s forget about that and carry on, and don’t tell anybody.' Of course, it comes out to some people, and it’s so embarrassing for Brooke.

Is Lang here for Brill 2.0 (or is it 3.0)? Not so much. The blonde bombshell said:

Not when Bill’s with Katie and with everything that Katie’s gone through. I couldn’t see that. I don’t think it would be right. That would mean that Brooke is completely selfish, you know? There are so many other men. Why does she have to go for her sister’s man?

Tune in to B&B at 1:30 PM EST to find out how the Forrester cookie crumbles...