WATCH: Hoda Kotb Cries on Today Show After Drew Brees COVID-19 Donation Interview

Hoda Kotb is bringing her emotional truth again to Today. The anchor started crying after discussing coronavirus' devastating impact on Louisiana with football player Drew Brees. The quarterback donated $5 million to help those affected by the virus in the Bayou State, where Hoda worked as a journalist for years.

Kotb told Brees, "We love ya," before beginning to cry. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said comfortingly:

Hoda, I know it's a lot. Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.

