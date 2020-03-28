The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Is Furious That Brooke's Milkshake Brought Bill to the Yard

Heather Tom

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) have a sit-down about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) owns her role in Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) undoing.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) forgets he also kissed outside the marriage and unleashes on Brooke about her betrayal.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) goes behind Sally's back to talk to Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz).

Ridge finds Shauna (Denise Richards) and they depart for Vegas.

Sally (Courtney Hope) doesn't like what she hears when she eavesdrops on Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo.

Bill (Don Diamont) begs Katie (Heather Tom) to understand why he made out with her sister . . . again.

Sally and Wyatt reach an understanding.

Ridge and Shauna bond in Vegas.

Katie is MAD, MAD, MAD.

Sally decides it's her time to win.