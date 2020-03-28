Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Queen Leo, Dr. Daniel, and Fierce Sheila Bring Foolish Hijinks to Salem

Shawn Christian, Arianne Zucker

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) decide to take DiMera matters into their own hands.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is left speechless when a heartless man from her past shows up at her door.

In shocking news, Eric (Greg Vaughan) learns that Nicole is a lying liar who lies.

Abigail does her best to un-zombie Chad (Billy Flynn).

Sheila (T-Boz) has some surprising news for Eli (Lamon Archey).

The air turns chilly when Eli and Lani (Sal Stowers) come face to face with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Abigail and Chad have reunion sex after he returns to his somewhat right mind.

Whilst bleeding, Brady (Eric Martsolf) wonders why Nicole lied to Eric . . . this time.

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) tries to take out Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth) have a serious chat about their future.

Anna goes upside Stefano's head with her stiletto heel.

Clyde (James Read) escapes from a terribly guarded Statesville prison.

John (Drake Hogestyn) rescues Marlena (Deidre Hall) and whisks her away from Maison Blanche.

Hattie (Deidre Hall) bids farewell to Salem.

Brady FINALLY notices that baby Mickey has a heart-shaped birthmark.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have a serious chat about their future.

Brady tells John his suspicions that baby Mickey might actually be baby Rachel.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) returns with a very interesting proposition for Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Ciara and Ben decide it would be a good thing to get jobs.

Clyde gets knocked upside the head.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) overhears Brady speculating about whether baby Rachel is actually alive.

Dr. Rolf (William Utay) conducts a surgical procedure on Marlena.

The Phoenix declares he will most assuredly rise from the ashes.

Nicole tracks Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt) to New York and gets her to admit her role in the baby switch.