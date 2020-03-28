General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Catches a Glimpse of Brando's Ripped, Yet Soft Underbelly

Johnny Wactor

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Mike (Max Gail) is bed bound.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sasha (Sophia Mattsson) make moves to keep Nelle (Chloe Lanier) from winning full custody of Wiley.

Someone witnessed Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Alexis' (Nancy Lee Grahn) night of unbridled ecstasy.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) takes a page out of Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) book and takes a turn to the dark side.

Chase (Josh Swickard) has news on TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Portia (Brook Kerr) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) there is no medical reason for Mike's current condition.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) work together to stop Cyrus from bringing drugs into Port Chuck.

Cameron (William Lipton) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) continue to grow closer.

Carly has a secret, but she can't keep it.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) has a promising update about Wiley.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) drops the bomb that Taggert (Real Andrews) falsified evidence to convict Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Violet's (Jophielle Love) birthday party is the setting for much adult angst.

Sonny has too many irons in the fire.

Jason (Steve Burton) scolds Sam (Kelly Monaco) for her bad behavior.

Shockingly, Nelle and Carly spar.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Anna (Finola Hughes) team up for Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Brando (Johnny Wactor) shows Carly his soft underbelly.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is surprised that Portia may have known about Taggert's misdeeds.

Molly (Haley Pullos) continues to fret as TJ remains missing.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) continue to tussle.

The source of Nina's (Cynthia Watros) necklace is finally revealed.

Molly goes to Brando for help with TJ.