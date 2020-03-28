Rena Sofer

The ratings are up for the week of March 16-20, 2020 and they are very interesting indeed. (Source: Soap Opera Network). None of the daytime dramas were broadcast in their entirety all five days. In fact, no show aired more than four full episodes. The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives suffered the most with preemptions over multiple days. Despite the preemptions, there is some good news to report . . . let's get into it.

The Bold and the Beautiful had its most amazing week ever by claiming the #1 position in total viewers, households, and all key demos. No, you didn't misread that last sentence. The 33 year old daytime drama claimed #1 in total viewers and households for the first time in its history by displacing Y&R, which had held #1 in those categories for over 30 years! For the week, B&B gained a whopping 405,000 viewers (3.62 million/2.65) and was up 61,000 viewers year to year as Quinn (Rena Sofer) sent the video of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) kissing to Brooke's picture frame, and Sally (Courtney Hope) admitted she's a lying liar who lies.

Y&R suffered from preemptions as only two full episodes were aired along with two episodes that were broadcast for less than 30 minutes each. The result of these preemptions were that Y&R drained 249,000 viewers for the week (3.445 million/2.53) and a blackout worthy 1.163 million viewers year to year. In addition, to falling out of #1 for the first time in 33 years, the 47 year old daytime drama dropped to #3 in the key demos for women 18-49 and women 25-54 as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) declared her love on Tessa's (Cait Fairbanks) concert stage, and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) began their tenure at Chancellor.

General Hospital was able to air four full episodes for the week and gained a smile inducing 365,000 viewers for the week (2.471 million/1.85) and was up 130,000 viewers year to year. GH also managed to move to #2 in the key demos for women 18-49 and women 25-54 as Michael (Chad Duell) waffled about who should be Wiley's mama, and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) said deuces to Crimson and Nina (Cynthia Watros).

DAYS also had a rough week with preemptions as it was only able to air one full episode and three with significant preemptions. However, unlike Y&R, DAYS actually grabbed some viewers for the week by gaining 242,000 viewers (2.089 million/1.51), but was still down a smidge for the year (-39,000). While DAYS remained #4 in all key demos, it did manage to show positive gains in all categories as Stefano (Stephen Nichols) rebuilt Maison Blanche for his wedding to Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) kept sniffing around for the truth about baby Mickey's parentage.

Preemptions do make the ratings a little sketchy in terms of interpreting the numbers however, the breaking of a 30+ year streak is hard to ignore. What do you think? Will B&B be able to hold on to #1? Will Y&R continue to drop? Will GH and DAYS continue their much needed upswings? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!