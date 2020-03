The Young and the Restless' Elizabeth Hendrickson Welcomes a Baby Girl!

Steven Bergman Photography

Congrats are in order for Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, The Young and the Restless! On Friday, March 27, the actress welcomed her first child, daughter Josephine James, with husband Rob Meder.

All My Children alum Hendrickson first announced her pregnancy in October 2019.