Soap Alum John Callahan Dead at 66

Former All My Children fan favorite John Callahan has passed away. Callahan, best known for his role as Edmund Grey on the now defunct ABC sudser, died this morning after suffering a massive stroke while at his Palm Desert, California home on Friday. The actor was 66. According to Soap Opera Network, Callahan was rushed to the hospital on Friday and was placed on life support. Callahan's daughter Kaya and ex-wife and former screen partner Eva LaRue were notified of the medical emergency and rushed from Los Angeles to Rancho Mirage.

A rep told the site COVID-19 is not the cause of the actor's death. In a statement to the site LaRue said,

We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John. He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.

Callahan first got his start in the daytime world from 1984-1985 as Leo Russell, the partner in crime of Lorena Sharpe (Shelley Taylor Morgan), Monica Quartermaine's (Leslie Charleson) cousin and Jimmy Lee Holt's (Steve Bond) lover. Russell and Sharpe conspired to blackmail the wealthy residents of Port Charles.

A year later he starred on the primetime sudser Falcon Crest from 1986-1988. Callhan played Eric Stavros, the playboy son of Peter Stavros who wooed Melissa Agretti (Ana Alicia) but ends up married to Vickie Gioberti (Jamie Rose) and was eventually institutionalized after he was brainwashed to kill Richard Channing (David Selby).

Callahan then went to NBC's Santa Barbara from 1989 to 1991 to portray Craig Hunt, Robert Barr's (Roscoe Born) close associate with mob ties who came to town to get revenge for the death of Cassandra Benedict (Karen Moncrieff). Hunt ingratiated himself inside the Capwell family only to go after Mason Capwell (Terry Lester and Gordon Thomson) and frame Warren Lockridge (Jack Wagner) for the shooting and death of Amado Gonzalez (Rawley Valverde).

While Callahan made a name for himself in daytime and primetime, he will forever be known for his role on AMC as Edmund Grey, a novelist and journalist who was the half brother of Hungarian Count Dimitri Marick (Michael Nader). He played the role for 13 years from 1992-2005. Callahan became a fan favorite when his character was paired up with Dr. Maria Santos (LaRue). Reel life imitated real life and the two were married in 1996 but divorced in 2004. The union produced one child, Kaya.

Callahan later went on to Days of Our Lives (2008-2010) and played Dr. Richard Baker, a doctor running a clinic selling babies on the black market that helped Nicole (Arianne Zucker) fake her pregnancy and claim EJ (James Scott) and Sami's (Alison Sweeney) daughter Sydney as her own with the DiMera heir.

LaRue posted a few pictures of herself, daughter and Callahan over the years and stated,