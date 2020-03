The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Ridge Says Deuces to Brooke and Shuffles Off to Shauna

Thorsten Kaye

Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) feelings shift from one woman to another on The Bold and the Beautiful. After watching Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) kiss Bill (Don Diamont), he takes his leave and tells her not to find him.

His path leads straight to Shauna (Denise Richards) . . . after a wee push from her bestie, Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Watch the new B&B promo below: