Classic Episodes Set to Air on The Young and the Restless

Get ready for some classic soap opera! The Young and the Restless will start airing classic episodes to prolong the time they have with new episodes. Their stash will slowly dwindle away as COVID-19 keeps people inside and away from work.

The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital will face similar issues, but neither soap has made a move as yet. Days of Our Lives' taping schedule will probably keep them safe for the time being.

Y&R soap vets Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Doug Davidson (Paul) interacted with excited fans on social media.

Check out their posts below, and comment about the episodes or storylines you'd like to see!