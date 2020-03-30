Days of Our Lives Promo: Xander's Plans Sit On a Shaky Precipice

Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey

Romance takes center stage on Days of Our Lives. Xander (Paul Telfer) prepares to marry Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) before the bottom drops out from under his life. Is Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) having similar thoughts about Ciara (Victoria Konefal)?

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) helps Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) find her way through her conflict with Justin (Wally Kurth) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Watch the new DAYS promo for your favorite couple below: