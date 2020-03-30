Days of Our Lives Stars Will Help You Stay Fit at Home

Sal Stowers, Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

The hot bodies on Days of Our Lives just don't happen. They require regular workouts and time off the couch. Your DAYS faves found ways to workout at home and will help you do the same.

Sal Stowers (Lani) posted her routine and music on her Instagram feed. The actress admitted it was a challenge to get motivated, but well worth the effort.

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) is taking her workout live. She will host a Rebar Fitness workout at 3 PM Eastern (12 PM Pacific) TODAY, March 30. Konefal also revealed she finally talked her onscreen beau, Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), into doing the same. You can find him flexing his muscles on Instagram this Friday, April 3 at 3 PM Eastern (12 PM Pacific).

Check out the posts below for more information: