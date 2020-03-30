General Hospital Promo: Hothead Julian Gets His Hands on Neil

William deVry, Joe Flanigan

Julian's (William deVry) temper gets the best of him on General Hospital. He busts in on Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Neil (Joe Flanigan), and pins the poor guy up against the wall.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) bites back when Portia (Brook Kerr) hedges on some upsetting news.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) wants TJ (Tajh Bellow) back, but Cyrus (Jeff Kober) won't budge until he gets what he wants.

Mike's (Max Gail) declining health sends Sonny (Maurice Benard) into an emotional tailspin.

