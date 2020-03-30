Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall Will Feature New, At-Home Segments on Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall

Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall are returning to the daytime airwaves with brand-new material. Both of their freshman talk shows will air new content this week, according to Deadline. Both the hosts filmed these segments at their respective homes.

Clarkson, who has posted daily updates from her Montana home, will incorporate these into her talk show starting April 6. Her chatfest has been airing previously-filmed episodes that had been filmed before production shut down. Hall will add segments focusing on coronavirus coverage starting March 30, followed by previously-aired pieces.