The Bold and the Beautiful's Obba Babatundé Talks Julius Avant, Past and Present

Singer/dancer/actor Obba Babatundé captivated audiences with his portrayal of Julius Avant on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Avant family patriarch's often-acrimonious relationship with his daughters was one for the ages.

Who could forget Julius's standoff with eldest daughter Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) at her wedding to Rick Forrester (Jacob Young)? Babatundé told Soaps in Depth of Julius' contentious with Maya:

I said, ‘I want to represent this man as a fully realized human being.’

He added:

I’ve had many transgender people say to me, ‘I want to thank you for your portrayal of Julius’ perspective because it helped me to understand my father better.’

Daytime Emmy winner Babatundé is staying busy with gigs on Dear White People, Little Fires Everywhere, and S.W.A.T., but he has hopes that he'll return to Forrester Creations soon. He shared:

People keep asking, ‘When are the Avants coming back?’ At the holiday party, [executive producer/headwriter] Brad Bell said some very nice things, so I’m hopeful.

Would you like to see the Avant clan return to Los Angeles? Sound off in the comments.