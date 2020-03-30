The Talk Returns With Brand New Episodes This Week

Photo Credit: The Talk/CBS

The ladies of The Talk are coming back with brand new episodes starting Monday, March 30. The co-hosts will continue practicing social distancing for The Talk @ Home. The ladies will broadcast live using Zoom technology from their respective homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The show's executive producer John Redmann said in a released statement,

Our viewers have been with us for 10 years, and we want to be there for them with new shows during this difficult period.

Kicking off the show's Monday episode is fellow CBS colleague, Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady (ex-Dr. Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful), followed by Sean Hayes on Tuesday, March 31. Terry Crews joins the ladies on Wednesday, April 1, with Broke stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette on Thursday, April 2. Dr. Mehmet Oz and actor and comic Sebastian Maniscalco will close out the week on Friday, April 3's show.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 PM Eastern time on CBS.