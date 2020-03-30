Tributes Pour in from John Callahan's Former All My Children Co-Stars

Former All My Children actors are sharing their fond memories of late co-star John Callahan (ex-Edmund). The actor died of a stroke on March 28.

Related: Soap Alum John Callahan Dead at 66

Callahan's on-screen and off-screen love, former wife Eva LaRue (ex-Maria), shared many touching pictures of their family on social media. That included pictures of the couple with their daughter, Kaya, and of Callahan kissing a pregnant LaRue's stomach.

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa, who appeared as Hayley on AMC, said on Instagram:

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall) posted a sweet pic of Callahan at her high school graduation on Instagram, adding that "I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people":

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) exclaimed, "What a shock!" before adding: