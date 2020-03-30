WATCH: Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute to John Callahan

Steven Bergman Photography, PR Photos

Kelly Ripa is speaking out about the passing of her good friend and former co-star John Callahan. Ripa told her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about her All My Children colleague's death.

Ripa discussed how they were friends for almost 30 years and how close their families were. with Callahan's ex-wife, Eva LaRue (ex-Maria), being godmother to her and husband Mark Consuelos' (ex-Mateo) eldest son, Michael, 22.

Ripa stated,

A gentleman, I mean - Ryan you never knew each other but you two would have loved each other. He would say the funniest things and we've all been going through our brains about the all of the Callahan-isms over the years. He's just one of these guys that just died way too soon.

